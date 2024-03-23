It actually is rocket science

Wooranna Park Primary School students explored the wonders of science at a fun-filled STEM festival on Wednesday 20 March.

At the array of activity stations, budding engineers were designing catapults, balloon rockets and windmills as well as picking up ice with salt-laced string.

Students also created stop-motion animation videos, made Oobleck slime and worked with Beebots robotics and Microbits coding.

“The STEM festival has come about as a way of sharing the exciting learning our students are doing in our STEM specialist classes,” a spokesperson said.

“Each class will be designing, planning and showcasing an activity that shows their knowledge and understanding of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) concepts.”

A Science School assembly was also held earlier that day.