Watershed festival for Dandy Creek

A watershed celebration of Dandenong Creek gave away 1800 native seedlings to more than 1000 visitors at Tirhatuan Park on Thursday 11 April.

The annual Discover Dandenong Creek Festival was a hive of performers, crafts, wildlife show, fishing and a sausage sizzle.

There was also a wealth of information on protecting biodiversity and the creek.

Among the stallholders were Greater Dandenong and Casey council officers, Marine Mammal Foundation, Fishcare Victoria, Native Fish Australia, Melbourne Water, Living Culture, Dolphin Research Institute and Greater Dandenong Environment Group.