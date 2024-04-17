Berwick blasted by blistering Hawks

By Marcus Uhe

Berwick felt the wrath of a premiership winning side not wanting to relinquish the memories of its 2023 triumph on Saturday in its opening fixture of the new Eastern Football Netball League season.

Beginning the season at Rowville was always going to be a daunting task for Clint Evans’ side and the challenge ultimately went as many would expect, with the Hawks comfortable 76 point winners on their home ground of Seebeck Oval, 21.14 140 to 10.4 64.

The Wickers’ defensive credentials which ensured they were competitive in most games in 2023 were blown apart, allowing 35 shots on goal and conceding a minimum of four goals in each quarter as 14 Hawks slotted a major.

The Hawks reached triple figures late in the third term, having pulled away from their young opposition during the second and third quarters.

Rowville kicked 10.12 to Berwick’s 2.1 during that hour of football as the Wickers’ defence was stretched to all parts.

Five goals in the final term added some respect to the Wickers’ final score, but five the other way meant they failed to make inroads into the margin between the sides.

Lachlan Hollis, Sam Woodward, Blake Westra and Josiah Kyle each made senior debuts in the navy blue Berwick jumper with Kyle kicking two goals.

Braedyn Bowden led the way in the forward line with three majors, as Deng Andrew, Noah Cannon, Sam Hilton-Joyce and Jordan Roberts all impressed.

Berwick play at home against Blackburn on Saturday, which upset 2023 runner up Vermont by 24 points in round one.

Elsewhere in Premier Division, Noble Park begun 2024 with an upset win over highly-touted Doncaster East, while East Ringwood and Balwyn both recorded comfortable victories over South Croydon and Norwood, respectively.

Noble Park held a three point advantage heading into the final term against a preliminary finalist from 2023 and kicked 3.4 to the Lions’ 2.3 to finish 10-point victors, 8.13 61 to 7.9 51.

Blake O’Leary kicked four, maximising his opportunity to play in blue and gold with his VFL side, Frankston, having a bye.