Play in Our Street

Join us in Noble Park throughout June and Play in Our Street. The first event Drama and Storytelling features magic, stoytelling and puppetry performance, drama games and theatre sports for diverse ages and abilities culminating in a short performance by participants.

– Sunday 2 June, 1.30pm-3.30pm at Frank Street Open Space, Noble Park. Free event, registrations required at events.humanitix.com/play-in-our-street-npk-drama-and-storytelling

MAV Stand for Council

In partnership with Victorian councils, the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) is delivering an information session for the community and prospective candidates ahead of the October local govenrment elections. Learn about local government, the roles of a councillor and mayor, the election process, candidate requirements, councillor training and development opportunities. Participants can also attend remotely via Microsoft Teams.

– Wednesday 29 May, 6pm for a 6.30pm start, until 8.30pm at Bunjil Place, 2 Patrick Drive, Narre Warren. Free event, registrations essential by 28 May at mav.asn.au/stand-for-council-2024#CCIS

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

All residents are welcome to Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch’s public forum and safety information Q&A. Guest speakers include Police Commissioned Officers who look after prisoners in police stations.

We have our anti-theft car number plate screws available for $3, personal alarms $14 and we can loan you an engraver to mark your valuables. Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 29 May, 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event.

Reconciliation Week at Springvale

Join us in celebrating Reconciliation Week 2024 which will include a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony by a local Bunurong Elder. Enjoy and learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements at this special event. All welcome.

– Thursday 30 May, 9.30am at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Perform in Our Street NPK

Enjoy a weekly series of music and dance at Frank Street Open Space. The next event features RIDDIM – DJ Alexandre – a leading DJ in the hip hop, R and B and Afrobeats scene, With One Voice Choir – a local choir that bring together people from all faiths, cultures, ages, abilities, backgrounds and socio-economic situations, and Royal Drue – performing a mix of pop covers and originals. .

– Saturday 1 June, 3.30pm-5.30pm at Frank Street Open Space, Noble Park. Free event.

Rock & Roll for charity

Join us for a night of live music, dancing and fun with band Route 66 playing 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, R&R, country rock and blues. All proceeds are being donated to Canteen to support young people impacted by cancer. BYO drinks and nibbles, free tea and coffee available.

– Saturday 1 June, 7.30pm–11pm (doors open 7pm) at Scout Hall, 24 Mons Parade Noble Park (opposite Noble Park Station car park and ample parking); $20 (cash only at the door). Table bookings: Rob, 0431 511 203 or robin_wood@optusnet.com.au

VIEW Club

The next dinner meeting of the Dandenong Evening VIEW Club will feature a trivia night. The club supports the Smith Family’s Living for Life program. New members and guests are very welcome.

– Tuesday, 4 June at 7 pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential, call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

Cultural Sketch

Join us to hear from, and sketch, a member of our arts community. The member will share their story, creative interests, arts practice, favourite music and other aspects that make up their creative world as they strike a pose for you to draw. Materials provided. Refreshments and alcohol served. Event is for people 18+.

-Tuesday 4 June, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registration required at eventbrite.com.au/e/cultural-sketch-tickets-859193640307?aff=oddtdtcreator

Interfaith public tour

Join a Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network guided tour of four places of worship in the South East – Pillars of Guidance Community Centre mosque, Doveton; Shiva Vishnu temple, Carrum Downs; Brahma Kumaris Retreat Centre, Baxter (including a vegetarian lunch, $10-15 donation appreciated); and, Dhamma Saranna Buddhist temple, Keysborough. Bring your own morning tea as well as a head covering for the mosque visit. Modest clothing would be appreciated.

– Wednesday, 12 June, 8.30am-3pm starting at the interfaith network office, 39 Clow Street Dandenong; $25 includes transport and a copy of the book Many Faiths, One People. Bookings required, contact education@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Guided Imagery Meditation

Take an opportunity to relax and focus on your life and its sacred meaning. Enjoy this time just for you.

– Wednesdays (during school term) 2.30pm – 3pm, followed by a cuppa 3pm – 4pm at The Open Door, 10 Ann St, Dandenong; gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Photo exhibition

The Noble Park Community Centre (NPCC) proudly announces the grand opening of its new Exhibition Space with the inaugural showcase of emerging photographer Terry Blades in an exhibition, titled ‘Everywhere’.

– runs until 28 June at NPCC, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

A Tra$hy Dreamland

Exhibition on display until Saturday 8 June at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross invites you for a chat or a cupper. We are a very friendly group of people, who like to chat and help people in the community. By raising funds to assist people in the community who need assistance.

– third Tuesday of the month, 10.30am at the Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body & soul & connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term), 2.30pm–3.30pm followed by a cuppa at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com