Looking Back

100 years ago

10 July 1924

Dandenong Council

The Health Officer reported that during the past month there have been a few cases of diphtheria, widely scattered throughout the shire. The contacts have all been swabbed. Two contacts from the Ferntree Gully Shire proved to be the carriers. There has been a widespread epidemic of whooping cough throughout the shire, but this not being a notifiable disease, it is not only out of control, but there is no adequate knowledge of its extent and prevalence. In view of the mortality of this illness, I think it is advisable to urge the Central Health authorities to take steps to include whooping cough and measles amongst notifiable diseases.

50 years ago

9 July 1974

Library open Aug 8

Dandenong’s $450,000 municipal library will be officially opened by the Mayor, councillor Barry Powell. The library, part of the rapidly expanding Dandenong Valley Regional Library Service, is in Stuart Street, adjacent to the municipal offices. Dandenong’s city engineer, Mr Gordan Wright said: “The library incorporates sections for children, teenagers and adults and the staff will have all modern amenities … their own washroom, kitchenette, functions office and shower. Special toilets for invalids have been included and there is a separate room to serve as a lecture room.” The library is carpeted in beige with orange patterning, the carpet being supplied by Victoria Carpets of Gladstone Road, Dandenong.

20 years ago

5 July 2004

Mental health strapped

Mental Health services will not receive any new cash injections from the State Government until at least the next financial year, an MP has revealed. Mulgrave MP, Daniel Andrews is heading a reference group set up by the government to review funding for mental health agencies throughout Victoria. The review started in April after Eastern Region Mental Health Association chief executive revealed to the Journal that people on waiting lists would have to wait more than 15 months for support because of lack of funding. Mr Andrews said that the review sought a long-term model. “We are doing a comprehensive review of funds for mental health providers all over Victoria. It’s not about fixing things for the short term, but rather for the long term.”

5 years ago

9 July 2019

Ryan takes Rangers reins

The future of one of Australia’s most successful basketball teams has been strengthened with the announcement that prominent businessman Gerry Ryan OAM has been granted the license to run the Dandenong Ranges WNBL team. Ryan, the founder and owner of Jayco Australia, which is based in Dandenong South, has a long association with basketball and support of women’s sport in Australia. “Having been involved with the Dandenong Basketball Association for a long time, this is something I am very passionate about.” Basketball Australia’s newly appointed head of women in basketball, Lauren Jackson, was thrilled with the news. The transfer of the licence of the WNBL team to Ryan will enable the Dandenong Basketball Association to focus on other domestic competitions and participation in what is a huge growth area for basketball in Victoria.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society