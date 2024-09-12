Childrens Festival returns

Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival is back, kicking off with the Little Day Out on Sunday 22 September.

The annual festival runs across the September-October school holidays, and celebrates children up to 12 .

This year the theme is ‘The Great Outdoors’.

Little Day Out is the festival’s headline act at Ross Reserve, including amusement rides, live performers, market, food, stalls and a Make Your Move Zone to try a variety of sports.

Over two weeks, there’s a packed calendar of live shows at The Drum, free activities at local libraries and a series of outdoor movies at Harmony Square and Springvale Community Hub.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/childrens-festival