Trio of townhouses refused

By Sahar Foladi

A second attempt to seek a planning permit for a trio of double-storey townhouses in Noble Park has been refused by Greater Dandenong Council.

The proposal for the 638 square-metre site at 34 Shepreth Avenue was originally refused by both the council and VCAT late last year due to landscaping issues and an over-dominance of car parking at the front.

However, the now revised and “compliant” application was knocked back at the Monday 9 September council meeting.

Councillor Sean O’Reilly argued the proposal was an “over development of the site” causing traffic congestion and being “inconsistent with neighbourhood character.”

The site is in an Incremental Change zone which became one of the main points in the debate.

“We all understand the need for housing across Melbourne and in our municipality … however residents are rightfully concerned that this development would impact their daily lives.

“And while technically compliant in some respects, this proposal represents over-development in what is termed an incremental change area under the Dandenong Planning Scheme.”

He amplified the residents’ concern over worsening parking and traffic issues in the area if the dwelling was given the green light.

“So we cannot as representatives of the community overlook the potential issues with parking and traffic congestion, which would only worsen with more cars introduced onto a street that already struggles with on-street parking.”

Councillors Sophie Tan and Rhonda Garad backed Cr O’Reilly calling out the proposal to be an “excessive jump” which “fails to meet the neighbourhood character test” and added to “overloaded parking issues in Dandenong.”

Councillor Phillip Danh, who supported the application for the dwellings, was concerned of the unnecessary legal costs if the outcome was to be successfully appealed at VCAT by the proponent.

He noted that the issue raised by the initial tribunal ruling had been addressed in this new application.

“This new application is compliant with the relevant rules and regulation addressing important measures like adequate green space.

“I’m concerned a rejection of the proposal tonight will expose council, ratepayers and residents to extra legal costs, especially as legal consideration of over-development…would not even be considered if this was to go to VCAT again.”

According to a council officer’s report it’s “highly likely” that VCAT would issue a planning permit for the proposal.

This however, didn’t deter Cr O’Reilly who stood his ground as a “community representative”.

“We all know the likelihood of this application succeeding at VCAT but we need to send a signal from this council that an application that may be seen as excessive and an overdevelopment will not just go through this council with zero friction.”