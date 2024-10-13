Entries galore at Noble Park art show

A whopping 721 entries are on display at the annual Noble Park Community Centre Art Show, which opens on Friday 18 October.

Running for 19 years, the show has a rich history of showcasing the local area’s vibrant artistic community, providing a central and accessible location for attendees.

“The Noble Park Community Centre Art Show is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and local talent,” NPCC Art Show coordinator Shelly Kemp said. “Whether you’re an artist or an art enthusiast, mark your calendars for this exciting showcase and be a part of a longstanding tradition that continues to grow and inspire.”

Internationally-acclaimed painter and gallery artist Julian Clavijo is one of the esteemed judges.

His works, featured in galleries across Australia and internationally, showcase his unique ability to capture human essence and environmental themes.

This year, the top prize is the largest in the show’s history at $750, with 14 other awards up for grabs across open, junior, school and ‘other’ categories.

The awards include best photograph, best oil/acrylic painting, best pencil artwork and the public’s most popular choice.

The Art Show is at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20 from 10am. Free admission. Details: npccartshow.org