Champions decided in Mountain Dart League

MOUNTAIN DARTS LEAGUE

It was a brilliant night of darts action on Friday with grand finals being played in the Dandenong-based Mountain Dart League.

A great crowd was in attendance, providing a real buzz as the best players of the season went head-to-head across three divisions.

In Division One, bad Boys came out on top after a great battle with High 5’s, while Redbacks reigned supreme in Division Two after a grand final win over Spectrum.

And The Night Trawlers were celebrating hard after defeating Sick 6’s in the Division Three decider.

The season winds up this Friday with Divisional Doubles.