Back to school

It can be both a scary and exciting time for kids who are returning to school or attending class for the first time this year.

Primary school teacher, Miss M, also known as TikToker, Lil’ Miss Sunshinee, has shared her top tips for easing into the school year ahead.

1. Rest, rest, rest – Ensure your child has had a break over the holidays, take time to relax with family, friends and festivities before the school year begins.

2. Keep on learning – Keeping kids engaged and the brain ready to get back into more structured learning in the classroom is really helpful. Miss M suggests trying a new skill or hobby over the break.

3. Read – Miss M encourages students to keep reading over the holidays, it’s a great way to keep kids engaged, especially by making it a fun activity rather than a chore.

4. Get writing – For children starting prep this year, practicing name writing is a great way to prepare. Pilot Frixon pens can build confidence by erasing mistakes.

5. Get moving – It’s important to have some down-time too but getting outside and keeping physical during the break will make being back at school less tiring.

6. Keep a routine – relaxing in the holidays doesn’t have to mean lack of routine. Ensuring your child wakes up at a reasonable time, makes their bed or lays out clothes the night before are routinely ways Miss M says can help.

7. Shopping time – Getting stationary, a new lunchbox or pencil case can be pretty exciting for your child so including them in the decision is really positive and build anticipation.

8. The big day – the night before their first day most childrenwill experience feelings of anxiety and the unknown of who will be in their class or who their teacher is. Miss M says these are completely normal and valid ways to feel, so opening up the conversation and speaking positively about school can really help to navigate these emotions.