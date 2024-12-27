Escaping to the Botanic Gardens

By Mikayla van Loon

The Dandenong Ranges has many natural wonders throughout the many parks and reserves, with many show stopping blooms sprouting during spring.

Places like the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Gardens saw 78,500 people visit between August and November in 2019 as the area continues to be a visitor drawcard.

Most visitors flock each year to see the 15,000 rhododendrons, 12,000 azaleas, 3,000 camellias and 250,000 daffodils draped in colour during spring.

While there is space for a picnic on the Cherry Lawn amongst the conifers and the blue and white hydrangeas.

Take the pressure off your feet and let someone else take you around the network of paths with a Garden Explorer guided tour on an open air eclectic people mover – the perfect addition to seeing the gardens from all angles while avoiding the heat.

Parks Victoria ranger team leader Terence Moon said there is so much value in the Dandenong Ranges Gardens.

“It is one of seven Dandenong Ranges Gardens properties, a diverse group of gardens with significant botanic, heritage and tourism value,” Mr Moon said.

The Garden Explorer tours run on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout summer from 11am to 3pm every 45 minutes for a small fee. Book tickets at the Gift Shop.

“As always, staff are excited to welcome Melburnians back into the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Gardens and celebrate their commitment to keeping each other safe by following Covid-19 restrictions.

“We hope our visitors enjoy the outstanding display of rhododendrons and other flowering plants.”

The Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden is open daily from 10am to 5pm (last entry 4:30pm) except Christmas Day, days of Total Fire Ban and Severe Weather events.

Please refer to the Parks Victoria website for up to date information relating to closures and change of conditions – www.parks.vic.gov.au.