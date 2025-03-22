Finding unity in diverse beliefs

by Thurai Vinay, of Hindu faith

The quest for unity amidst religious diversity has been a noble pursuit throughout history.

At a time when divisions based on belief systems often overshadow shared human values, the lives of great visionaries remind us of the possibility—and necessity—of religious harmony.

Emperor Asoka, after the devastation of the Kalinga war, embraced Buddhism and dedicated himself to dharma, not as a means of enforcing a singular belief, but as a guiding principle of compassion, tolerance, and respect for all traditions.

His edicts, inscribed across the Indian subcontinent, urged people to honour and understand different faiths, laying an early foundation for interfaith dialogue.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy, a pioneer of religious and social reform in India, championed the idea that true spirituality transcends rigid dogma.

He drew upon the essence of Vedantic wisdom while advocating for an inclusive approach that respected all faiths, believing that religious truths could be harmonised for the betterment of society.

Mahatma Gandhi, deeply influenced by the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, and the teachings of the Quran, saw religion as a unifying force rather than a divisive one.

His practice of satyagraha (truth-force) was rooted in the belief that love, and nonviolence were universal principles found in every great spiritual tradition.

For him, true religion was about service to humanity, rising above sectarianism to embrace the oneness of all.

The Ramakrishna Mission offers a living example of interfaith unity in practice.

In its shrines, Sri Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda, and Sarada Devi are venerated alongside Jesus Christ and the Buddha—an inspiring testament to the belief that all spiritual paths lead to the same divine truth.

This profound inclusivity, championed by Ramakrishna himself, reinforces the idea that experiencing the divine is not limited to any single doctrine but is accessible through multiple traditions.

Today, as we navigate a world often divided by religious differences, these luminaries call upon us to seek common ground rather than conflict.

True unity is not about erasing differences but about recognizing the deeper spiritual bonds that connect us all.

By embracing an attitude of respect, dialogue, and shared service to humanity, we can move closer to realizing a world where diversity is not a barrier but a bridge to unity.