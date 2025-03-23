VNL Demons to rock Casey Stadium on Sunday

Netball fans are in for an action-packed afternoon when the Casey Demons take on the Southern Saints in round two of the Victorian Netball League (VNL) at Casey Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

With three exciting matches on the schedule, this event will be a showcase of Netball Victoria’s elite pathway, featuring some of the state’s top emerging talent.

The day kicks off at 12:15pm with the VNL Reserves match, followed by the 23 & Under VNL game at 2pm and the Championship Division showdown at 3:30pm.

Spectators can expect a high-calibre contest as both teams bring exceptional skill and determination to the court.

Leading the charge for Casey Demons is star player Sacha McDonald, whose experience and leadership will be pivotal in guiding the team.

On the opposing side, the Southern Saints will be spearheaded by experienced goaler Rahni Samason and defensive powerhouse Jessie Grenvold; a Mavericks training partner.

Ex-Australian Diamond and Casey Demons Championship Coach, Erin Bell, will be keen to get the Demons first win on the board after a tough battle with the respectable Hawks in round one.

The 23 & Under match gives the crowd a taste of the future with many young athletes shining on the court.

Casey Demons will be led by captain Holly Stephens who demonstrated her consistency in the round-one clash.

Young defender Gemma Meadley was a standout in defence for Demons and continues to grow in confidence and stature with every experience.

Demons Coach Michelle Mashado took plenty of positives from the round-one clash against Hawks and is looking forward to seeing her young charges take on Sharni Norder’s Saints this week.

With both teams hungry for the four points, composure and the ability to control the game will be key for coach Mashado.

Casey Netball is thrilled to bring top-tier netball action to the local community, providing an opportunity for grassroots players and fans to witness the next generation of elite athletes in action. Local Community Clubs, Narre Warren and South East Melbourne, will feature before the 23 & Under game, while Casey youngster and creator of the ‘Netball is Life’ campaign, Jade Groves, will share her story at half time of the Championship Game.

Tickets for this must-see event can be purchased via TryBooking or at the door on game day.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the intensity and skill of the VNL up close at Casey Stadium!

-Rebekah Bogos-