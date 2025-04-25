Anzac Day commemorations in Berwick

By Ethan Benedicto

A day of solemn remembrance and commemoration, the Anzac Day service at Berwick High Street was filled with people from all walks of life, their hearts filled with gratitude and honour to those who served the country.

A yearly tradition, the morning began at 10:40am with a march from the Berwick RSL to the cenotaph at High Street.

This time, however, a total of five trucks, two World War-era transport jeeps and three modern-era military utility vehicles accompanied and led the march.

Following them were cadet flag bearers, with their heads held high and then, followed the veterans, RSL members, SES officers and a number of local schools.

Their march continued well into High Street, with the autumn leaves blowing into the wind, and the rounds of applause echoing throughout the buildings.

Rows of veterans took the seats in front of the cenotaph, as members of parliament and local councillors also attended the event.

The City of Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, said that while he has been a regular attendee of Anzac Day services, this was the first as the city’s mayor.

“It’s great to be here in this capacity, on behalf of the City of Casey,” he said.

He added that it was amazing to see “record crowds” in Berwick, and it is a fine example of the level of importance that the day signifies for the local people.

“This is a very important occasion for our community, so to have representatives here, from parliament to council, just shows the strength and importance of this day.

“I think it’s vital that we recognise this day because it’s something that we need to treasure, and it’s important to our values as a country,” he said.

The service began at 11am sharp, and with introductions underway, this was soon followed by a prayer to honour those who gave their lives for the country.

Pam Phillips, president of the Berwick RSL, delivered a moving speech and addressed the significance of Anzac Day, touching on important coming days such as the 75th anniversary of the Korean War and the coming May 8 anniversary of the end of the European Theatre in World War 2.

After a moment of silence, wreaths were then laid at the base of the cenotaph, which began with Phillips, then followed by relatives of veteran Bill Rogers, then local MPs such as Berwick MP Brad Battin, LaTrobe MP Jason Wood, Bruce MP Julian Hill and Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas.

In addition to Stefan Koomen, Akoonah Ward Councillor Scott Dowling and Deputy Mayor Melinda Ambrose were also present, where after them, came representatives from Victoria Police, SES and the local Berwick fire brigade.

Battin spoke on the significance that a strong community spirit means for a day like Anzac Day, where he said that “every year I come to Berwick, there are new people here, new communities here”.

“It’s just amazing to see everyone getting behind the one message, which is simply about how proud we are of Australia, the freedoms we have, and how we have to thank those who gave that to us,” he said.

After all the wreaths were laid, Phillips once more took the stage and recited the ode to the fallen, followed soon after by a sombre Last Post and a minute of silence.

Behind the cenotaph, behind the flags that flapped in the dappled sunlight, were five men, dressed in Anzac uniforms and carrying with them Lee Enfield rifles that fired three blank volleys into the air after the silence.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said that there is an incredible importance that the message of Anzac “gets passed from generation to generation”.

“As we see here in community-based services like this right around the country as well, Anzac Day is not about glorifying war, it’s about respecting and honouring the service of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives.

“But it’s also those men and women who’ve worn our nation’s uniforms, be it in times of conflict or in peacekeeping missions around the world,” he said.

LaTrobe MP, Jason Wood, accompanied by Bruce candidate Zahid Safi, said that one of the best things he has seen throughout the years has been the kids, “singing and of course, the wider, multicultural community who showed up”.

“It means a lot, and in wars gone past, our allies have been from all over the world, so this is a great way of remembering those who have served, died, and their families.”

Safi said that the “sacrifices made by men and women were for our freedom”.

“Today, what we have here is because of them, and I’m glad to see the young generation, the kids, the families here, honouring their sacrifice,” he said.

After the blank shots were fired, both the Australian and New Zealand national anthems were played and sung by the crowd.

Soon after, the service came to a close at 11:30am sharp, with the remaining public, from the veterans to attending MPs and councillors, returning to the RSL for food and refreshments.