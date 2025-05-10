Let’s elect to be refreshed

by Lilian Poke, City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network
The Federal Election is over – are we all breathing a sense of relief?
I don’t wish to talk any politics … however, I’d like to invite you to a different election.
I’d invite you to make a decision if you would vote for one of the following.
As you read through the list below I encourage you to make a deliberate decision, a vote – do these take my breath away?
What takes your breath away?
• A sunrise with its salmon and yellow colours?
• Sunset displaying bright orange with blue and baby pink hues?
• The roar and majesty of the ocean.
• Gentle lapping of waves on your feet.
• Your feet sinking in the countless grains of sand.
• Stretching your neck up as your eyes follow the tall truck of a gum tree, look at the height! It radiates strength. It’s canopy of foliage blocks out the sun as you stand in the shadow of it, feeling its protection.
• Gazing at a navy-blue clear sky – the perfect backdrop to set off and show off the sparkling stars that form our nation’s symbol – this dark mysterious sky where a silver moon throws its gently light on earth.
• The fragrance of the refreshment to our earth, the trees, the plants after rain.
• The beauty to our eyes … and our noses as we behold a rose blossoming.
• The privilege to care for fur babies who bring joy and love into our lives.
• Holding of a newborn baby – gazing at the innocence … and potential.
• Awareness and gratitude of our senses every single day – sight, sound, smell, taste and touch.
• The assurance we are not alone – think of your family, your neighbours, your friends, the people you meet when out shopping, your work colleagues – we are not alone.
As your mind has joined mine in picturing these magnificent images, I pray your mind, your spirit, your body has been refreshed.
I also pray that today you will find experiences that will take your breath away and you, with me, will consciously vote for these with a smile and a heart filled with gratitude.
Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.
Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au/