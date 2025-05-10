Let’s elect to be refreshed

by Lilian Poke, City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

The Federal Election is over – are we all breathing a sense of relief?

I don’t wish to talk any politics … however, I’d like to invite you to a different election.

I’d invite you to make a decision if you would vote for one of the following.

As you read through the list below I encourage you to make a deliberate decision, a vote – do these take my breath away?

What takes your breath away?

• A sunrise with its salmon and yellow colours?

• Sunset displaying bright orange with blue and baby pink hues?

• The roar and majesty of the ocean.

• Gentle lapping of waves on your feet.

• Your feet sinking in the countless grains of sand.

• Stretching your neck up as your eyes follow the tall truck of a gum tree, look at the height! It radiates strength. It’s canopy of foliage blocks out the sun as you stand in the shadow of it, feeling its protection.

• Gazing at a navy-blue clear sky – the perfect backdrop to set off and show off the sparkling stars that form our nation’s symbol – this dark mysterious sky where a silver moon throws its gently light on earth.

• The fragrance of the refreshment to our earth, the trees, the plants after rain.

• The beauty to our eyes … and our noses as we behold a rose blossoming.

• The privilege to care for fur babies who bring joy and love into our lives.

• Holding of a newborn baby – gazing at the innocence … and potential.

• Awareness and gratitude of our senses every single day – sight, sound, smell, taste and touch.

• The assurance we are not alone – think of your family, your neighbours, your friends, the people you meet when out shopping, your work colleagues – we are not alone.

As your mind has joined mine in picturing these magnificent images, I pray your mind, your spirit, your body has been refreshed.

I also pray that today you will find experiences that will take your breath away and you, with me, will consciously vote for these with a smile and a heart filled with gratitude.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au/