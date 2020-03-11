Assault in broad daylight

By Danielle Kutchel

A brazen daylight robbery has left an elderly man battered and bruised.

On Wednesday 4 March at approximately 12pm, the victim, a 96-year-old male from Dandenong South, visited the Commonwealth Bank ATM at Parkmore Shopping Centre to withdraw money.

He put the money in his pocket, returned to his car and sat in the driver’s seat – but before he had a chance to shut the door, the offender, described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair, approached.

The offender yelled “money! Money!” at the victim before punching him in the face multiple times and stealing the money from his pocket.

The victim has been left with swelling and bruising from the assault.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au