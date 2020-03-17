Speaker, lighter stolen in pat-down burg

By Danielle Kutchel

Four youth offenders have been arrested following a robbery on McCrae Street in Dandenong.

On Sunday 15 March, the three victims were walking out of Dandenong Plaza from the McCrae Street exit when they were approached by four males of Pacific Islander appearance.

The offenders patted down the victims and threatened to ‘bash’ them if they didn’t hand over their man-bags.

The offenders then searched the bags for valuables, taking a JBL-branded speaker and lighter from one victim.

All four were later arrested, with one offender remanded in custody.

Transit CIU is investigating.