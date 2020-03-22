Latest on Covid-19

Today’s Covid-19 update:

· Victoria will proceed over the next 48 hours to implement a shutdown of all non-essential activity across the state to combat the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Victorians will still be able to go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, like petrol stations and convenience stores. Freight, logistics and home delivery are considered essential and will remain open.

· School holidays have been brought forward in Victoria, starting on Tuesday 24 March.

You must take the following actions now to reduce the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection to yourself and the community.

To protect yourself from coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to regularly wash your hands.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow.

If you are unwell:

Self-isolate at home.

Do not go to public places.

Do not attend work, schools, universities or social gatherings during this period.

Do not visit friends and family in health and aged care facilities.

If you suspect you may have coronavirus (COVID-19) call the dedicated hotline: 1800 675 398.

Protect your health:

· Wash hands often with soap and running water, for at least 20 seconds. Dry with paper towel or hand dryer.

· Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow.

· Stop shaking hands, hugging or kissing when greeting others.

· Avoid crowds whenever possible. If this is not possible keep time in a crowd as short as possible.

· Non essential indoor gatherings have to allow for 4 square metres per person with a maximum of 100 people in any indoor space.

· Monitor symptoms: Watch for fever, cough or shortness of breath. Other early symptoms to watch for are chills, body aches, sore throat, headache and runny nose, muscle pain or diarrhoea.

Help protect other people’s health:

· Avoid visiting loved ones, friends and family in hospitals and aged care facilities.

· Visits to aged care residents are only allowed for a short duration. A maximum of two people per day per resident, except for palliative care.

· Children under 16 are only permitted to attend aged care facilities in exceptional circumstances.

Self-Isolate:

· If you have returned from overseas, you must self-isolate for 14 days.

· For information on self-isolation

· If you are preparing to self-isolate you can find advice on what you should do here.

This message was issued by State Controller – Class 2.

The next update is expected by 23/03/2020 05:40 pm or as the situation changes.

Stay informed:

· Visit the DHHS website dedicated to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection: www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus .

· Call the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection hotline if you suspect you have coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on 1800 675 398.

· VicEmergency website and app .

· DHHS Facebook and Twitter.

· VicEmergency Facebook and Twitter .

Accessibility:

The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.

