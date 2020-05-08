Funds for ‘sensory landscape’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An inclusive ‘sensory playscape’ area is set to be built at Chalcot Lodge Primary School in Endeavour Hills.

The project extends the library’s interior spaces, and includes suspended play nets, a grassy hill, a tunnel and covered teaching space with performance area.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams announced $175,500 from the State Government’s Inclusive Schools Fund for the project.

“This new space will make a real difference to students at Chalcot Lodge Primary School, who will get the benefits of new inclusive spaces to cater for a wider range of options for teaching and learning.

“As we build the Education State, we’re continuing to invest in schools to ensure students of all abilities can access a great education – no matter their circumstances.”

Since the fund was set up in 2015, it has assisted more than 232 creative projects such as inclusive learning spaces, outdoor sensory areas and accessible playgrounds.

An additional $10 million was announced in the 2019-‘20 State Budget.