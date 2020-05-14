Facing up to changed times

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong South manufacturer is moulding itself to markedly changed times.

In just six weeks of ingenuity, Micro Plastics retooled, designed and is set to sell its own line of reusable general-purpose masks.

Like many businesses, the custom injection moulder that specialises in products such as pools, safety fencing and police lights has had to reinvent itself during the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 50 of its 60 customers had gone to ground in the virus’s midst. Forty per cent of Micro Plastic’s revenue wiped in March and April.

In response, the firm applied for JobKeeper support, “begged, borrowed and used” its many industry friends as it trialed its innovative masks within three weeks.

It was a giant change – the first time that the 42-year-old business was selling its own retail products, managing director Russell Lacy says.

He said it will “take the pressure off” the huge public demand for face masks – especially the medical-grade products needed by doctors, nurses and hospitals.

There’s also an environmental benefit compared to single-use cloth masks.

In the main, the Micro Plastics polyurethane masks can be cleaned and re-used – except for their disposable filters.

So only about 20 per cent of the material will go to landfill.

Each filter has a recommended 24 hours of use – for example, it would last 12 days if worn for two hours a day.

The mask had drawn praise for its lightweight, soft and comfortable design, Mr Lacy said.

“Everyone that sees it and wears it loves it.

“It’s something that you chuck in the back of the car, that you can knock around a bit – rather than throw it out.”

As the masks undergo rigorous testing for Australian Standards accreditation, the first batch of 3000 have gone on sale.

Other masks that are flooding the Covid-anxious market have not met or sought accreditation, Mr Lacy says.

Micro Plastics masks are available with five spare filters from 39-45 Nissan Drive, Dandenong South for $14.95. Alternatively, the mask and filters are delivered Australia-wide for $24.95.

Details: www.mpaussieproducts.com.au