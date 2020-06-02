Dandy Nth rider booked at 190km/h

-

A Dandenong North motorcyclist has been detected speeding at 90 km/h over the limit in the Yarra Ranges at lunchtime on Saturday 30 May, police say.

The 37-year-old man was allegedly riding a Yamaha Tracer 900 at 190 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Gembrook-Launching Place Road at 12.20pm.

State Highway Patrol Solo Unit police officers detected the alleged speed on a laser device.

The motorbike was impounded for 30 days at a $1278 cost to the rider.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with speeding offences.