By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police are seeking information on a road rage incident in central Dandenong on Monday 15 June.

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives say a 51-year-old woman and 60-year-old man from Reservoir were victims of road rage in Robinson Street about 7.20pm.

The pair weren’t injured in the incident, police say.

Any information or dash camera footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au