Join the ‘kindness pandemic’

By Roz Blades AM

Jewish affirmations intersect in the concept of Torah as the ordering of human existence.

Humans are ethically responsible creatures who are responsive to Nature.

Shalom is generally regarded as a friendly and peaceful word when we meet, but also means peace, harmony, wholeness, completeness, welfare, prosperity and tranquility.

So in times of difficulty, we turn to humanity, talk to each other to keep each other positive.

When positive, we put ourselves in the best possible position to make it through difficult times together. Just a small, but important part.

When life takes a turn, we need to remain positive and remind ourselves that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Then we can make it through.

Facing the difficulties together is vital and we can do this. The human spirit is insurmountable.

We need to believe that there is a silver lining. In the City of Greater Dandenong, the most multicultural city in Australia, many have survived difficult circumstances and will do again. We are resilient.

When we are feeling down, let’s write down everything in our lives that we are grateful for. Friends and family. Feel grateful for this. Even let everyone know how important they all are.

There are some things beyond our control and that we can’t change, but there are some things we don’t want or shouldn’t want to change, like our community and the way we band together in times of difficulty when we need solace.

In times when we need reassurance and solace, we need to focus on what is good in our lives. Having the right people around is important. Surround yourselves with loving, caring people.

Be available on the phone for your family, friends and those in need. Time is important when people are frightened and lost.

Try and link up with community groups who understand what we are all going through because everyone has different reactions to a crisis.

Community is vital. The Kindness Pandemic is a case in point.

And be kind.

To yourself and everyone you know.

If you can, go for a walk when the weather allows, read a book.

It doesn’t matter what you do, just do something that gets your mind and body engaged at a higher level.

Greater Dandenong is a great community and together we can find a way through.

Shalom.