Facebook seller robbed at home

An Endeavour Hills man has been violently robbed at his home after advertising a phone for sale on Facebook.

A male, who contacted the victim asking to see the advertised Apple iPhone, visited the home on Chalcot Drive on Monday 13 July about 3.20pm.

He inspected the phone, then after a short time tried to run away with it, Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives say.

In a struggle with the robber, the victim was thrown to ground. He was later taken to hospital with a serious arm injury.

The robber escaped in a nearby blue grey Suburu station wagon.

He was described as African appearance, 17-20 years old, 180 centimetres with a thin build and a distinct 2.5-centimetre cut or scar above his left eye.

He wore a black or navy hoodie, athletic pants and blue runners with a white sole.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au