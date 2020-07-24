Ratings up for CGD

-

Greater Dandenong Council is rating higher than the metro council average, according to the latest Victorian Government community satisfaction survey.

The council surpassed its previous record, scoring 69 – which is 11 points higher than the 2020 statewide average.

Its highest-rating area was customer service (73).

Less than half of residents felt safe in their local area (46 per cent) but the figure was up from 2019 (40 per cent) and 2018 (26 per cent).

The council rated higher than average for community consultation, advocacy and overall council direction.

“In six out of the seven key areas Greater Dandenong outperformed other metropolitan Councils, and in all key areas we scored above the state average,” Greater Dandenong Mayor Jim Memeti said.

“It is pleasing to see such positive results, and importantly it is great to see our community satisfaction score improve across several areas.”

Greater Dandenong residents stated diversity was the best thing about their community.