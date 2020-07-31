Free mask rollout delayed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Delays have struck the State Government roll-out of free reuseable masks for vulnerable people.

Mandatory mask-wearing began on 23 July, but service providers and councils are still awaiting the State Government’s promised distribution of 2.1 million masks.

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported delays in production and “considerable demand” for the free masks.

Greater Dandenong corporate services acting director Kylie Sprague said the DHHS was initially supplying disposable masks to the council instead.

“We anticipate these will arrive sometime this week,” Ms Sprague said on 30 July.

“This will be followed by a further allocation of reusable masks once they are ready.”

Ms Sprague said the council would distribute the free masks “as quickly as possible” to vulnerable people such as community care clients, rooming house residents and homeless people.

People who want a mask should visit their local community health centre, a local pharmacy or call 1800 675 398.

In the meantime, people are advised to use a face covering until they receive their reusable mask.

Details: https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/reusable-face-masks-covid-19