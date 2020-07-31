New life for Keysy park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A maligned park in Keysborough is set to be given an overhaul by Greater Dandenong Council.

The council is set to prepare a new concept plan for the reserve at Westwood Boulevard and Stanley Road, which has been blighted by an uneven and unsafe ‘kick-around’ recreation area.

More than 220 residents responded to a council survey on possible improvements.

There was strong support most of all for a long-awaited toilet block.

An expanded playground, an enlarged basketball half-court, jogging track, exercise stations, rebound wall and larger barbecue and picnic area were other popular features.

“This has been a troubled reserve that has not met the high expectations that we had for it since it opened in 2016 and has been a source of regular complaints,” Cr Matthew Kirwan told a council meeting on 27 July.

“A majority of residents wanted to expand the playground area but not to the degree of eliminating the kick-around area.”

The re-design will include a toilet block, and consider the other most popular elements, Cr Kirwan said.

“There is also a commitment to improve the kick around surface.

“Originally the lack of grass was an issue however now it is just the uneven surface that remains.”

The design is expected to be put our for community consultation in early 2021.