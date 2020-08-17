Mayors send election SOS

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The State Government is under mounting pressure from a “vocal” minority of councils to postpone October’s local government elections.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the stage-4 Covid ban on pamphlet letter-box drops was a severe impediment to election candidates.

Few candidates would afford the expensive alternative of pamphlet mailouts, Cr Memeti said.

It comes on top of stage 3 prohibitions on candidates’ door-knocking.

“Without letterboxing, it’s very difficult if you’re looking to get a message out for voters,” Cr Memeti said.

He said there was still a window for two or three letter-box drops if the six-week stage-4 period is lifted by 13 September.

“When it was stage 3, I thought it was no problem – but if it’s still stage 4 (up until the election) I might have a problem.”

In a recent meeting with mayors, recently-installed Local Government Minister Shaun Leane stood firm on the October postal elections, Cr Memeti said.

Candidates’ mandatory induction training will however be shifted online.

“A lot of mayors raised their voices and wanted the elections stopped.

“I wouldn’t say it was a majority of mayors. The ones who opposed it were very vocal.

For the first time, Greater Dandenong voters will take part in postal council elections rather than lining up at election stations.

In line with social distancing, they can vote at home and post their ballots at their convenience.

From October, Greater Dandenong will shift from multi-member wards to 11 single-member wards.