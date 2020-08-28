NPAC design unveilled

-

Plans for Noble Park Aquatic Centre’s stage-1 facelift have been released for public comment.

The $6.6 million two-storey extension will include a large gymnasium, three group fitness rooms, changerooms, administration and storage areas and 24/7 access.

The gym was adopted after “extensive community consultation”, Greater Dandenong Council stated.

The ‘shovel-ready’ project has been fast-tracked for an early 2021 start after receiving a $3.3 million Covid-19 stimulus grant from the State Government.

The latest design has a more compact footprint – to minimise the impact on the surrounding area, including lawns around the 50-metre pool.

Stage two of the upgrade will expand the indoor pool hall including a dedicated learn to swim pool, water play/leisure pool and a redeveloped warm water pool.

The council stated that Dandenong Oasis’s redevelopment remained a high priority, with a detailed design to come in 2021.

“Despite our focus on Dandenong Oasis, Council was able to move ahead with the NPAC project after receiving immediate funding under a State Government stimulus program – which required projects to be completed in a short timeframe.”

Public feedback is open until 5pm on Wednesday 9 September.

Details: https://greaterdandenong.com/document/33956/noble-park-aquatic-centre-npac-redevelopment