Covid-19: South East hotspots cool

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey’s Covid-19 hotspots have slightly cooled, according to official stats in the past two days.

The council area had recorded 46 new cases for the past week, primarily in Hallam (15 new cases for the week) and Clyde/Clyde North/Cardinia (18).

Active cases are 78 – up from 73 on 10 September. The Hallam and Clyde/Clyde North/Cardinia postcodes have 23 active cases each.

However, new infections in Casey had slowed to four on each of 15 and 16 September.

Cases have quietened in Greater Dandenong, with just seven new infections in the past seven days.

Active cases have dropped to 36.

The 3175 postcode, which includes Dandenong, Dandenong North and Dandenong South, is no longer the South East hotspot with just three new cases in the past week. There are 22 active cases.

Over the week, Noble Park’s active cases dropped from 16 to six.

Meanwhile, two further residents at Outlook Gardens aged-care home in Dandenong North have died with coronavirus in the past week.

Twelve residents have died since the first infections struck in July.

At other Greater Dandenong facilities, there were three coronavirus deaths at Estia Health Keysborough and three at Mercy Place Dandenong.

Dandenong police station remains a listed high-risk area for visitors between 25 August and 3 September. It is linked to five active cases and 15 in total.

Truck manufacturer Vawdrey Australia’s cluster totals 64, with nine active cases.

Westfield Fountain Gate shopping centre is still listed as high-risk for visitors between 18 August and 6 September.

Statewide, there were 42 new cases on 16 September – with 215 over the past week. Active cases dropped under 1000.