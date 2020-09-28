Noble Park Ward: Know your candidates

-

NOBLE PARK WARD

Suburbs: Noble Park (bounded by Railway Parade, Corrigan Road, Kingsclere Avenue, Elmbank Drive and Dandenong Creek)

Sitting councillor: Sophie Tan

Other candidates: Sue Walton, Alexander Forbes, Matt Pond, Yasmin Jugo

SOPHIE TAN

Suburb of residence:

Keysborough

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Over 25 years

Occupation and business/employer name:

Background – A Bachelor of Business & Commerce Degree from Monash University (Major in Marketing & Management), which I utilised while working for a global marketing company for many years, and then I worked for Commonwealth Bank. I also have been involved with a whole range of community organisations and advisory committee groups.

Property interests:

My own property and my sister’s investment house in Keysborough

Business interests:

NONE

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government? If so, please list details (where, when, length of time, etc).

Yes, Incumbent Councillor for Paperbark Ward

Are you/have you been a member of a political party? If yes, which party and what faction? If no, what party do you most identify with?

A member of ALP Party but not endorsed by the party

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

Ex-Councillor/Mayor Roz Blades AM

What is your campaign budget?

Still have not been finalised as the Campaign not yet completed.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed?

Community supporters, the total amount has not been finalised yet as the Campaign still not completed.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

None

Who will you direct your preferences to?

You will see it on my ‘How to vote card’

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

– A Treasurer for Cambodian Australian Federations Inc.

– Community Safety Advisory Committee

– Family Violence Advisory Committee

– Community Support Grants Advisory & Assessment Panel- Strategic Project Grants & Community Development

– Nominated for Sustainability Advisory Committee

– Advisory Committee for Young Leaders

– Participated in clean-up Australia Day

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Too bulky, example a flat built at Noble & Buckley St, Noble Park

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

My decision is based on the merit of the development.

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

1. Improve Infrastructure

– Removal of Heatherton Rd roundabout & signal upgrades

– Revitalising Noble Park Activity Centre

– Secure funding to upgrade parks & sporting facilities in Noble Park and Keysborough

2. Looking after People, Businesses & Community

– Boost support for local businesses to recover, invest and create new jobs

– Invest in basic services, like street cleaning, road repairs & drains

– Keep Council rates as low as possible

3. Community Safety

– Community, family, and youth services to address family violence, homelessness & mental health

– Push the Council to work more closely with Victoria Police to reduce crime

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Material Aids, foods relief, more supports for family violence, homelessness, and mental health issues.

YourCovid-19 lockdown hobby?

Exercise, walking, reading & interior design my place

YASMIN JUGO

Suburb of residence:

Live locally

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

20 Years

Occupation:

Professional Learning Consultant

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

No

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

N/A

Campaign budget:

–

Campaign donors:

–

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

N/A

Who will you direct your preferences to?

N/A

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have been a youth mentor and soccer coach for 15 years. I have volunteered my services to the local communities and sporting clubs since 2005. Its my passion to support people and that’s why I think I’ll be a good councillor.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

–

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward:

Community Safety, providing counselling post Covid to the community and supporting local business.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Accessible services such as counselling, student support and employment mentoring

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Education

MATT POND

Suburb of residence:

Noble Park in the Noble Park Ward

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

Resident of Noble Park Ward and have lengthy involvement in Greater Dandenong community.

Occupation:

I work for the CFA

Property interests:

–

Business interests:

–

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

Independent, not a member of any political party

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

I’m independent.

What is your campaign budget?

Self-funded and still to be determined

Who are your campaign donors?

My Campaign is self-funded. I’m not receiving any funding support or donations.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

I’m running my own campaign

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I’m still getting to know the other candidates

Describe your involvement in the local community:

I have a lengthy history serving the community as a CFA staff member and volunteer firefighter. I was recognised for my commitment to multiculturalism in our wonderfully diverse community as a recipient of the Greater Dandenong Australia Day Multicultural Award in 2016.

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

–

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

–

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

1. Traffic congestion in our local streets

2. Community safety and engagement

3. Supporting our residents and businesses recover from Covid-19.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Rate relief to support residents. Local investment to restart economy. Small business and community organisation grants.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Spending greater time with my young children.

ALEXANDER FORBES

Suburb of residence:

Noble Park

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?

2.5 years.

Occupation:

Learning Advisor – I work at a university teaching and providing academic support to international students, mainly in the areas of communication and writing

Business/employer name:

–

Property interests:

Our own home that we live in. No other properties.

Business interests:

None.

Have you run for council/ been a councillor before, or run for any other level of government?

No.

Are you/have you been a member of a political party?

I am not a member of any political party. I do not consistently lean towards any political party.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign?

None.

What is your campaign budget?

$750.

Who are your campaign donors?

I have no donors. All money is my own.

Which candidates are your ‘running mates’?

No one.

Who will you direct your preferences to?

I have not decided if I will direct preferences.

Describe your involvement in the local community:

–

Example of ‘inappropriate development’ in your ward?

Ugly townhouses/apartments that take up the whole residential lot, especially when lined up next to each other. There is no problem with building up – and there is a solid argument that we need to – as long as the quality of the development is high and the visual amenity of the neighbourhood is not made worse.

What type of new development would you support in Greater Dandenong’s Green Wedge (Housing/commercial/recreational/industrial/none)?

As minimal as possible.

Three most important issues for your ward:

Ensuring development is high quality and improves traffic flows – especially in relation to the Noble Park Major Activity Centre.

Maintaining and improving public space, including open space, sidewalks, and streets.

Working cooperatively to improve safety in public and the home.

What extra Covid-19 relief does your community need?

Removal of the harshest state government restrictions. Rate deferral. Direct short-term support services to avoid potential homelessness, hunger, violence, and other crime.

Your Covid-19 lockdown hobby?

Jogging. At least until the Noble Park pool reopens!