Covid-19: NPAC resurfaces

After a dormant three months, Noble Park Aquatic Centre’s outdoor pool is set to re-open on Monday 5 October.

The 50-metre pool will be open for up to 20 lap swimmers at a time.

Changerooms will be closed, but toilets open.

The centre as well as Dandenong Oasis has been closed in early July under stage-3 and stage-4 Covid-19 restrictions.

As of 29 September, Greater Dandenong had not recorded a new case for three days.

The council area’s active cases had dropped to 12 – its lowest total since 16 July.

From 5 October, NPAC visitors will have to pre-book their swim sessions.

They will also be subject to temperature checks, signing-in and 1.5-metre social distancing.

According to the NPAC website, all of its staff have completed DHHS COVID-Safe training as well as additional training by the pool’s manager YMCA Victoria.

All visitors are required to wear face masks, and expected to apply the hand sanitiser provided on arrival.

The centre will be cleaned every 24 hours. High touch-points such as doors and toilets will be cleaned regularly during the day.

The indoor pools at NPAC and Dandenong Oasis will remain closed until further notice.

Also closed are City of Greater Dandenong customer service centres, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, Walker Street Gallery and Art Centre, Drum Theatre and skate parks.

Outdoor playgrounds and exercise equipment, as well as barbecues and rotundas re-opened on 14 September.

Greater Dandenong Libraries’ click-and-collect service opened on 28 September.