Mile Creek townhouses refused

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A second stab at a townhouse development near Noble Park Secondary College and Mile Creek has been rejected by the state’s planning tribunal.

Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Peter Gaschk found the three double-storey residences at 16 Callaghan Street Noble Park had “significant design shortcomings”.

The proposal was scaled down from a failed four townhouse application – a decision rejected by both City of Greater Dandenong and VCAT in January 2019.

On 22 September, Mr Gaschk stated the site could accommodate medium density housing, including “appropriately designed” double-storey buildings.

But the revised application still had too much double-storey “built form” and didn’t comply with a requirement for a single-storey rear building.

Its narrow side and rear setbacks and private-open space were inadequate. There was not enough space to plant canopy trees to screen neighbours and the Mile Creek surrounds, Mr Gaschk stated.

“As with the previous proposal, I find the revised design response fails to appropriately address the existing and preferred neighbourhood character outcomes.”

The proposal met on-site parking requirements, despite “legitimate” traffic flow and parking concerns during school peak times, the VCAT member found.

Applicant Kiet Anh Do, in his revised proposal, argued the site was suitable for medium-density housing due to its proximity to public transport, shops, services and facilities.

It was consistent with a new neighbourhood character with emerging double-storey and medium density development, he argued.

The council was against the proposal’s bulk, long walls, the “minimal setback” from neighbours, and its jarring with the neighbourhood character.