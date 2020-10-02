Lynbrook food bank to meet demand

By Danielle Kutchel

Those in need have another place to turn with the opening of a new food bank in Lynbrook.

We Care Community Services will operate the new service, which complements its existing food bank in Dandenong.

We Care project coordinator Jenner Ramasima said the organisation was responding to gaps in community support in the Cranbourne area with the opening of the new food bank.

“We’ve noticed there is an enormous need with international students and visa holders who are unable to access federal funding at the moment, and we felt that branching out to Lynbrook would help the community out there,” she explained.

The food bank held its official opening on Friday 2 October and will be open weekly on a Friday, from 10.30am-2pm.

Ms Ramasima indicated that demand was expected to be high, given that the Dandenong food bank has seen demand for its services triple during the pandemic.

We Care is working closely with Foodbank and the City of Casey to remain stocked with pantry essentials, including flour, sugar, baked beans, rice and pasta. Fresh fruit and vegetables may also be available.

The organisation is looking to establish partnerships with others who will be able to assist, and will also take donations from the public.

Ms Ramasima encourgaed anyone who needs help to reach out, and said the volunteer-based team stood ready to welcome visitors and help them through this tough time.

“We enjoy being generous and being there to support people. There’s no judgement when people come to see us.”

We Care’s Lynbrook food bank is located at factory 11/2-8 Northey Road, Lynbrook.

Attendees should bring current identification with them, such as a health care card, Centrelink card or immigration card. Those who do not have one should ask for Rae or Jenner.