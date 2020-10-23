Pair arrested in drugs raid

-

Two people have been arrested after a police raid seized guns and drugs from a property in Noble Park.

Dandenong CIU detectives executed a drugs warrant at the Corrigan Road address about 3.15pm on Thursday 22 October.

They seized three firearms, drugs, cash and ammunition.

A 37-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested and interviewed by police.

The woman was charged with possessing a traffickable quantity of firearms, trafficking drugs, cultivation, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm, and possessing proceeds of crime.

The man was charged with drug and ammunition possession.

Both were expected to face court that evening.