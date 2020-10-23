Spooky thrills chilled

-

Thanks to Covid, there’s plenty of masks but not so many trick-or-treats in store for this year’s Halloween.

Dandenong Market decked out in spine-chilling decorations isn’t expecting its traditional 35,000-strong clusters of kids at this year’s event.

In 2019, the market was a Halloween hit that attracted mini vampires, witches and zombies from “far and wide”, general manager Jennifer Hibbs said.

“In many ways, 2020 would have made for the perfect Halloween: the celebration falls on a Saturday, and it’s a full moon.”

This year, the market has compiled healthy Halloween-themed recipe ideas such as fruit platters and spider pizzas.

There’s also selfie snaps available with the Wicked Witch of the East and with Death until Sunday 1 November.

Details: dandenongmarket.com.au