Thousands lost in ATO phone scam

Police are hunting for a man, pictured in a Springvale bank, who was allegedly involved in a $9000 phone scam.

The victim, a 41-year-old Tarneit woman, received a call from a person purporting to be from the Australian Taxation Office on 12 June.

She was threatened with legal action for an outstanding tax debt and told to deposit $8000 into an account.

She was also instructed to buy more than $1000 of iTunes cards and to supply the card details to a WhatsApp number.

The victim complied with the demands.

Police believe a man entered a bank in Springvale and withdrew all the cash from the nominated account about 4.25pm on 12 June.

The account had been set up fraudulently, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au