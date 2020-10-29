$2m reno for St Mary’s

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

St Mary’s Primary School in Dandenong will receive $2 million in State funding for a long-awaited revamp.

The Catholic school’s relentlessly red-brick facade, entrance, offices, junior classrooms and outdoor learning spaces will be renovated as part of the project.

Principal Terry Gardiner said the school’s buildings will soon be more welcoming and “reflect the wonderful education that occurs inside”.

A “warm” space for holding community meetings will also be created, Mr Gardiner said.

The 1950s concrete quadrangle will be transformed into an amphitheatre.

A new flag-raising area will fly the Australian flag, Aboriginal flag as well as flags drawn from student’s national backgrounds.

Works are set to start about July 2021.

The project is among 56 funded as part of the State Government’s fast-tracked non-government schools capital fund program.

The Government says the program will create close to 800 jobs, with for the program’s second round funding brought forward as part of the economic stimulus.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the “investment is vital to Victoria’s economic recovery and creating jobs in the Education State”.

“This project will help to give local students at St Mary’s the best possible facilities.”

More than a third of Victorian students attend Catholic or Independent schools.

Education Minister James Merlino said “every child – no matter where they live or go to school – deserves the best facilities”.

“That’s why we’re supporting government, Catholic and Independent schools with record investment to give our kids the best education.”