Speedster’s arrest leads to other discovery

By Gabriella Payne

A motorcyclist was arrested by police after allegedly being clocked travelling at speeds of more than 200km/h on the Princes Highway in Springvale.

The BMW SR1000 was detected by Polair driving at excessive speeds at around 8.30pm on Saturday 14 November.

The 30-year-old driver was apprehended and arrested by police in Keysborough, who were patrolling the area as part of Operation Sumatra, an initiative that targets intentional high risk driving.

Police executed a search warrant following the culprit’s arrest, at a house in Springvale South at approximately 8.20am Sunday 15 November, where they discovered and seized a large quantity of ammunition.

The 30-year-old male motorcyclist has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, theft of motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner, driving at a dangerous speed and other offences.

The Springvale South man was remanded in custody and appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 November.