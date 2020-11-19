Cops pounce on illegal hoon gathering

By Gabriella Payne

Over 50 cars were discovered by police in an illegal hoon gathering doing burnouts, drifting and other dangerous driving in the heavy rain at night on Wednesday 11 November.

Officers from the Frontline Tactical Unit were out patrolling the area when they came across the gathering on Remington Drive in Dandenong South.

As soon as police arrived at the scene the cars began to scatter, with some almost hitting the police vehicle.

While many offenders got away, police were able to identify the registration of a silver Holden Commodore that performed a burnout and failed to stop when directed.

The vehicle was located and stopped by police a short time after, where the male driver was apprehended and his car impounded.

The alleged culprit faces a fee of $938 for the impounding, and will receive a summons to attend court and explain his actions to a Magistrate at a later date.

Anyone with information about the illegal gathering is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.