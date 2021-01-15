SMRC ready to reopen

The Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre (SMRC) office is ready to open to clients as soon as allowed.

Currently, the centre is limited as far as restrictions allow and a socially distanced limited number of staff have attended the office since Monday 4 January 2021.

Limited services are currently available from the office, including:• Settlement Services Access Point – by appointment only (Mon – Thurs , 9am until 4pm).

The centre’s Health and Wellbeing planned activities will continue and include:

• Allied Health, Saturday Respite and Carer Services.

Education and Employment services also commenced on Monday 4 January, via remote access only.

Due to the current outbreak SMRC is only handling emergency clients with urgent needs.

Appointment bookings and enquiries may be emailed to reception@smrc.org.au or clients may call 97671900 at office times.

The team wishes for a better New Year for everyone.