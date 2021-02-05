Next step for $10m school upgrade

-

An architect has been appointed for the final stage of the State Government’s $27.6 million upgrade of Lyndale Secondary College.

B2 Architecture will design the $10.8 million final stage, including a learning environment block and upgrade of the BER building.

“We’re making sure that our schools have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and that every child is given every chance to succeed,” Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said.

“Dandenong North families are a step closer to getting the great local school facilities their kids need to thrive.”