Short spray against tags

-

A short animation on the ‘true cost’ of graffiti is set to hit local movie screens.

‘Think Before You Tag’ – made in consultation with young people from Greater Dandenong – touches on the long-term impacts, including friendships.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long, who viewed a preview with Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams on 5 February, said the council took graffiti vandalism seriously.

“This animation encourages young people to consider alternative forms of artistic expression,” Cr Long said.

“Graffiti is an eyesore and cleaning it up can be expensive, but the long-term ramifications for people engaging in graffiti can be very serious and is probably the biggest problem.”

The animation will be shared before movie previews at Reading Cinema screenings and Lunar Drive-In.

It will also play via Council’s urban screens in Harmony Square and at the new Springvale Community Hub.

The animation was funded by a Victorian Government grant.

Greater Dandenong offers free graffiti removal kits for residents and businesses. The kits are available from any customer service centre.

To report graffiti in public spaces for rapid removal, submit a report form on greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au or phone 8571 1000.

Think Before You Tag can be viewed at https://youtu.be/h4DSnMZLUoA

<div class=”video-container”>



</div>

