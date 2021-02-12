Cyclist killed in Springvale crash

-

A cyclist has died after his bike and a car collided on Princes Highway Springvale.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene near Police Road about 9.50pm on Thursday 11 February, police say.

The cyclist, believed to be in his 40’s, suffered critical injuries.

“Crews worked on the man but were unable to save him,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

The driver of the car and a child passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au