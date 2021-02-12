‘No decision’ on cleared site

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A former home at 182 Chapel Road was demolished and most of the 4-hectare site’s vegetation cleared last week – though a subdivision permit has yet to be approved.

A ‘Keysborough Townhouses’ project is being promoted as “coming soon” by developer Peet, which reportedly bought the former market garden for $25 million in 2020.

Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman said the council was “currently assessing” and “yet to issue a decision” on the planning application for subdivision and vegetation removal.

“The application is exempt from advertising under the Greater Dandenong Planning Scheme.

“A planning permit is not required to demolish the existing dwelling, or for the removal of some of the vegetation on site.”

The land is next door to the 144-year-old Keysborough Methodist Church.

The council is negotiating with the owner Uniting Church in order to preserve the historic building.

Meanwhile, the 220 Chapel Road site has been cleared for a precinct of 21 townhouses, 89 apartments and retail.

The four-storey ‘Chapel Park’ development on the corner of Chapel and Hutton roads was controversially approved by the council in 2019.

Eighteen river red gum trees – a majority of the native vegetation on the site – were ordered for protection.

Mr Bosman told a council meeting that council officers inspecting the site confirmed the trees’ retention.