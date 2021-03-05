Zero open space dropped

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The State Government has dropped its push for zero public open space as part of a proposed residential rezoning of Maralinga Primary School.

But the future of the adjoining Chandler Road Reserve is unresolved.

The proposed rezoning of the demolished school site to Neighbourhood Residential Zone 1 of up to two storeys is being considered by a Government Land Standing Advisory Committee hearing.

At the hearing, the Department of Treasury and Finance claimed the council was offered a 20-year lease for the State-owned eastern portion of Chandler Road Reserve.

In negotiations, Greater Dandenong agreed to forego public open space on the school site in exchange for the long-term lease, DTF’s planning consultant Fiona Slechten said.

The council suggested a two-metre wide reserve on the western side of the school site – as part of the 5 per cent open space requirement, Ms Slechten submitted.

The lease has not been signed by the council but was “in play”, she said.

According to the DTF, the council – which owns the western part of Chandler Road Reserve – would lease the rest of the reserve for a nominal $1 per year.

The peppercorn rate was in recognition of the historic use of the parkland, Ms Slechten told the hearing on 26 February.

Greater Dandenong Council argued against the school’s rezoning due to a lack of public consultation.

It also emphasised that it had not signed a lease.

The council also pressed for a 5 per cent public open space requirement on the school site.

The DTF first applied for zero public open space on the school site at the hearing on 17 February – well after public submissions had closed.

It since dropped this claim, conceding that the “transformation” had not been advertised to the public.

Opposing the amendment, Keysborough resident Gaye Guest asked the hearing how it could decide on the school site without knowing the fate of Chandler Road Reserve.

She said Maralinga Community Garden was put on hold due to the reserve’s unknown future.

The proposed rezoning on flood-prone land was “ludicrous”. As was converting the dead-end Maralinga Avenue and McMahen Street, and Woomera Avenue and Malcolm Crescent into through roads, she said.

“This is a quiet residential cell that is in fear of being invaded by excessive overdevelopment.”

Ms Guest said there was no nearby open space but for “two pocket parks”. The larger Fred Wachter Reserve and Greaves Reserve were at least 10 minutes drive away.

“And yet you are considering cramming development on this block and not retaining it for its sole purpose of education – on the information that a district park is about 1 kilometre away.”

Ms Guest noted eight schools had been merged into four in recent years.

“I’m interested to also know if this becomes a residential development where these children who occupy this proposed development will be educated.”

In 2015, the Department of Education and Training deemed the site as surplus for educational needs.

The question of whether the land was needed for a school will not be considered by the GLSAC hearing.