Covid wastewater warning

Covid-19 viral fragments have been recently detected in wastewater samples in the South East.

The Department of Health stated that those with mild Covid-19 symptoms to get tested, including those living in or have visited a specific list of suburbs from 4-6 April.

The suburbs are Clayton, Clayton South, Dingley Village, Glen Waverley, Mount Waverley, Mulgrave, Notting Hill, Springvale, Springvale South and Wheelers Hill.

The viral fragment found in a sewer catchment may be due to a person in either the “early active infectious phase” or is shedding the virus in the post-infectious period, the department stated.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath and loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

As of 11 April, Victoria had recorded 42 consecutive days without any recorded locally-acquired cases.

There were no current active exposure sites in the state.

Details: coronavirus.vic.gov.au or 1800 675 398