‘Fishtailing’ BMW impound

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A BMW sedan has been impounded after police observed its 30-year-old driver dropping a ‘fishtail’ burnout on Princes Highway Noble Park.

Travelling in convoy, the silver sedan stopped next to two other vehicles at a red light at the corner of Corrigan Road in the evening of Friday 16 April, police say.

As the light turned green, the BMW allegedly sped off and lost traction in a ‘fishtail’ burnout.

Police intercepted the vehicle, which was impounded for 30 days.

The male driver is expected to face a magistrates’ court on traffic-related charges.

Police are currently targeting intentional high-risk hoon driving as part of Operation Sumatra.