Pound Rd project progress

The building contract for the Pound Road West upgrade project has been awarded.

Seymour Whyte Constructions, in partnership with Major Road Projects Victoria, will build the project, which is expected to improve traffic flow in Dandenong South’s industrial precinct.

As part of the upgrade, a bridge will be built over the Cranbourne rail line to connect Pound Road West and Remington Drive.

The Frankston-Dandenong Road bridge over rail lines will also be strengthened and refurbished.

Federal Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher said the project will help reduce traffic pressure on Pound Road West, South Gippsland Highway and Abbotts Road.

This part of Dandenong South is a growing industrial precinct and this project will help reduce congestion for the thousands of people who rely on Pound Road West every day.

Victorian Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said it would improve connections in the fast-growing South East.

The State Government was investing $23 billion in the region’s road and rail network as part of Victoria’s Big Build, she said.

Senator David Van said Pound Road West would be widened from one to two lanes in each direction between Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway.

“The existing Remington Drive and Pound Road West intersections at Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway will be upgraded, while new traffic lights will be installed at Ventura Place and Hydrive Close,” Senator Van said.

Shared walking and cycling paths as well as safety barriers will be installed.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the new partnership approach to road building contracts moved major projects from “paper to pavement” sooner.

“Transport projects in Dandenong not only deliver faster road and rail journeys – they support hundreds of local jobs for our area.

“This new approach means that smaller companies get better access to this project creating even more jobs.”

Main construction is expected to start by late 2021.

The Pound Road West upgrade is part of the broader $3.4 billion Suburban Roads Upgrade – South Eastern and Northern Roads project.

The project is jointly funded by the Federal Government ($1.14 billion) and the State Government ($2.27 billion).