Fuel-card ‘fraudsters’ charged

Three people from Greater Dandenong have been charged over an alleged $130,000 fuel-card scam across the South East.

Moorabbin CIU detectives raided four properties in Dandenong South, Springvale South and Keysborough on Monday 31 May as part of a nine-month investigation.

The alleged swindle involved fuel cards being obtained under victims’ names and used to buy fuel at servos in the South East.

The fuel was taken to a Keysborough address and used to fill vehicles, police say.

The victims only became aware of the cards when contacted by debt collectors.

Police charged a 50-year-old Springvale South man, a 33-year-old Dandenong South man and a 36-year-old Dandenong South woman with obtaining property by deception and handling stolen goods.

They were bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.